Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.
I just want the kids who look up to me to really understand this, because it is so true. You can be the most talented person at what you do, but if you’re not putting in work consistently, then eventually, you will be passed up.
You see it so many times in sports today. Kids are being ranked as early as third grade, and a majority of the time, it messes with their ego.
When you are getting so much publicity at a young age, you can fall into the trap and let it get to your head and stop working. On the other hand, if you’re the kid who didn’t get ranked in the third grade, don’t get down about it, and use it as motivation. Most of the time, the underdogs come out on top anyway.
My message to everyone who feels like the underdog is to keep working no matter what it is you are working toward.
You can achieve anything you put your mind to, and it doesn’t matter who’s in front of you now. Life is a marathon, not a sprint; go at your own pace.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-
Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.