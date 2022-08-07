Jay's Take | Free Britney Griner
I’m sure by now you’ve all heard about the Brittney Griner news and how she was recently sentenced to nine years in the Russian prison system.
I’m going to keep this pretty short and to the point, because this is a serious matter to me and I hope our country can do whatever we can to get her released.
I feel so sorry for her and her loved ones because she does not deserve this at all. I understand what she did was illegal, but I don’t think it’s serious enough to cause all of this. She has a wife who now has to suffer and be without her soulmate all because she had a few THC cartridges.
I’ve seen people commit worse crimes and not get nearly as much time. I’m putting my trust in our leaders that they will do what needs to be done to get her free and back to doing what she loves to do.
Brittney Griner is one of best athletes in the world, and I’m not saying that is the reason she should be released, but it makes me wonder, if she were a male athlete, how much more urgent would the situation be for our country? I think if it was someone like Tom Brady, then something would have been done a long time ago.
I just hope this can be resolved as quick as possible to get her back with her loved ones. I can only imagine the kind of emotional trauma she is dealing with while being incarcerated in a different country. Let’s keep her in our prayers and pray for a speedy release.
Free BG!
