Jay's Take | Game came at just the right time — for me and the community
It’s safe to say that the Coleman Carrodine Alumni Game lived up to high expectations.
At about noon Saturday, I rode by Centennial on my way home, and the line to get presale tickets was wrapped around the school. I knew it was going to be just like the old days.
People started arriving for the game about 90 minutes early and, by tipoff, the gym was almost full. I figured it would be a great turnout, but I had no clue it would be as big as it was.
This is just what the community needed, and it was right on time. I got a chance to play against Centennial again in front of my family and friends. The icing on the cake was that my children got to see me suit up in a Central uniform and beat our crosstown rivals. This is something they will remember forever. Hopefully, one day, I’ll get a chance to watch them play in it.
The way we were treated the week leading up to the game was like we were in the league. Javae Wright and Sonny Walker took care of us players and made sure we had anything we needed, lacing us up with so much gear, it felt like Christmas.
Just being back out there with my brothers — some older and some younger, but all representing the same thing — was a beautiful sight to see. One of my most memorable moments is when coach Lee Cabutti walked in the gym. I wasn’t expecting him to be there, so that gave me all the adrenaline I needed, because it was a must that we took care of business with him in the stands. He’s the greatest coach to ever do it out of Central High, and we have the upmost respect for him.
I feel as if moving forward, this event will only get bigger and better, and I’m honored to have been selected to help pop it off. We were able to set the tone in an exciting way, and hopefully the rosters next year will be able to keep it going.
Next year, the game is supposed to be played in Combes Gym — my favorite gym in town. It’s going to feel good to get out there in front our home fans and battle it out like the old days again.
I’d like to thank everyone who had a part in making it possible. People are still calling my phone talking about it and how much fun they had. I don’t think I’ve had that much fun in a long time, and it was very much needed.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.