Happy Black History Month!
Monday is the start of my favorite month of the year. Not because it’s the shortest month but because it’s the month where we acknowledge the amazing history of my people.
Black History Month is not celebrated how I feel it should be. Yes, we have a whole month to show our appreciation and shed light on some very historic people and events — but it’s still not enough.
Black History should be celebrated and talked about every day, especially in schools. Teaching kids this history one time a year is not enough because there’s so much more to know. Our greatness cannot be taught in only a month, and it’s kind of an insult to even try.
So with that being said, I plan to acknowledge Black greatness that they don’t tell us about. They teach the same things every year and never anything new or up to date. I will choose people from right here in my own community to honor, young and old.
We have so much talent here and so many gifted Black people that it’s only right that I bring it to light.
We deserve to be seen and recognized for something other than our mistakes made.
I’m going to lift up my people. Everything I write will be positive and showing support.
