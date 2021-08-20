Jay's Take | Healthy advice from someone who's been there
A healthy lifestyle while you’re young is something I recommend we teach our children.
One way we can do this and be effective with it is to practice what we preach.
It’s more than just eating right and working out. Self respect, confidence and knowledge are all aspects I wish I could’ve applied to my life earlier than I did. I’m just now starting to live healthier, and it’s a struggle. Not getting enough sleep, not eating right and not taking care of my body took a toll on me.
I’m fully committed now more than ever to getting myself together. I’m going to lead by example so that my children and family can do the same.
We have a long line of hereditary health problems that can be fixed by just making healthier decisions. I’m tired of losing people — or almost — due to health complications.
My goal for the rest of the year and moving forward is to get as many people as I can to give healthy living a try. I’m just starting to get back into shape, and it has me feeling like a new person. I’m less sluggish and have a lot more energy during the day, which helps me do my job even better.
If I can do it, you all can, too.
