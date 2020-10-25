Jay's Take | I’m going to be successful — or die trying
If you can dream it, you can achieve it.
I was brought up in a family where I was told I could be anything I wanted to be.
I wasn’t forced to do anything I didn’t want to do, but I was heavily encouraged to follow my dreams.
As a kid, I understood my circumstances and knew it would be up to me to change them.
I always dreamed of making enough money to take care of my whole family and put them in positions to win so that they could create their own wealth.
I have a family full of talented individuals, and getting them on a platform to showcase their skills is something I won’t stop trying to accomplish until it’s done.
The road to success is rarely a smooth one, with bumps and potholes along the way, but the strong prevail every time.
In life, there will be moments where you question whether you have the ability to reach your dreams or if they’re too big.
I understand emotions come into play, and it is easy to get overwhelmed with such a heavy load, but it is going to feel so good once you accomplish what you’ve worked so hard for.
Never let the thought of defeat or anyone else’s negative opinion and outlook deter you.
People will try to down you because they see your potential and realize it’s more than they have or had, and the thought kills them.
Instead of showing you love and being encouraging and uplifting, they would rather hate on you and pray on your downfall, all because they didn’t have the fight in them to stick it out with their dreams and aspirations.
I have not yet fulfilled all of my dreams.
I am still grinding it out and pushing myself to my limits daily.
I know it is not going to be an easy route, but anything worth having is worth fighting for.
I’m going to be successful — or die trying.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.