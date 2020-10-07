Jay's Take | I'm an Illini fan for life
As a former Purdue basketball player, most would think it would be hard for me to cheer for the Illini.
Actually, it’s quite the opposite. I’m one of their biggest fans — literally.
Born and raised in Champaign, I take pride in being a fan of my hometown school. I always told myself that would never change, no matter the college I chose to attend.
Seeing the attention
Dee Brown and those guys got from the community was crazy. They were like rock stars, and us younger kids wanted to be just like them.
Those were the days my love for Illini basketball started. I wanted to go to Illinois and have the same effect Dee had on not only the town but also the country. He was an icon, and I wanted every bit of it. Illinois was my dream school, right in my backyard.
But then Purdue came calling. At the time, they were the No. 2 team in the country. I saw how they used Robbie Hummel and how he would get the rebound, lead the break and shoot transition threes — and I loved it.
The coaching staff told me that was the role they envisioned me playing, and I was sold from that point. I committed on the spot.
Attending Purdue, however, never stopped my love for the Illini — unless we were playing against them. I still watched and cheered for them whenever they played and wanted them to beat every team but us.
My teammates gave me grief in a joking manner all the time, asking me whose side was I really on and things like that. Of course I bled black and gold, but there is some orange and blue in there, too. They
understood that and respected it.
I try to make it to the Illinois-Purdue game every season. It will be different this season — no fans? — but I’ll still be tuned in someway, somehow.
Illinois has a very good team with big-time guys returning in Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu. They are predicted to do some big things.
But my Boilermakers are ready for the challenge.
I can’t wait.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. His email is jsimpson@news-gazette.com.