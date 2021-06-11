Jay's Take | I'm expanding my coverage
The next step for me in my journalism career will consist of getting out of my comfort zone and getting more hands-on with the community.
I feel as if I’ve told a lot about my story and personal life, and I’ve gotten a lot of amazing feedback from people in the community from all different races and walks of life.
Now it’s time to hear someone else’s story.
I know for a fact we have some people right here in our city with stories that can change lives, and I want to be the one to help get them heard.
I love to hear how people beat the odds, because I know how it feels to be counted out. Sometimes it takes for you to tell your story and see how it affects other people for you to get motivated.
I’m not sure about you, but having people tell me that my life story has changed their lives for the better is all of the satisfaction I need in this world.
And I want to help other people get that same feeling.
