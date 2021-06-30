Jay's Take | I'm taking hands-free approach to discipline
Children need to learn discipline at an early age. Discipline doesn’t mean putting your hands on the child, either. There are many different ways for it to be effective.
Even though I grew up getting my discipline the old-
fashioned way, and I turned out just fine, I don’t want to go that route with my children.
I want to instill in them at an early age that just because I don’t physically put my hands on them, there will still be consequences for their actions.
One way to get through to children is to take away their activities until their actions change. When I say activities I mean no going outside, no game system or other electronics, and no athletics. This will give them time to sit and reflect on what they did and how they could have done it different to prevent what they’re going through.
People think physically whooping kids is the way to go. I can’t tell anyone else how to raise their own children, but I know from experience that there are other ways just as or more effective than that.
Some kids start to resent parents for it, and that just opens the door for a lot of other issues, such as kids
running away or getting involved with the wrong crowds just to feel the love they don’t get at home.
I’ve seen it all, and I know that times are different. We cannot raise our children how we were raised and expect them to turn out the same as we did.
As parents, we have to take a different approach.
