Jay's Take | In my world, money brings the ultimate happiness
I’ve never understood why people say money doesn’t bring happiness, because in my world, money brings the ultimate happiness.
Where I come from, a lot of people are unhappy because they don’t have money. When you don’t have money, you can’t pay bills or take care of your children the way you want, and you can barely live your life, because any and everything you do in today’s world requires money.
It is a very powerful object, and it comes with cons.
It can have you loved by many but hated by more at the same time.
Sometimes, when you’re winning, everyone doesn’t like to see it. You have to watch how you move when you reach a certain level of success.
I’m not saying you can’t live your normal life, but you are going to have to just be more careful and aware.
I’ve seen somebody try to harm a person just because they were doing better in life, and he felt as if he was owed something. He didn’t care about throwing his life away in the midst of trying to take another, as long as he could stop the shine.
This is envy, and I’d be lying if I said you didn’t have to deal with it when you become wealthy.
Having money comes with its own problems, but at the end of the day, I’m sure you’re happier with it than without it.
Money can open up so many doors for you and put you in position to be even more successful. Once you get it and put yourself around the right people, your life can change for the better.
I come from a low-income family. I’m not sure about you all, but money would bring me happiness for sure. I’d be able to change my family’s lives and show them something new. That is my ultimate goal.
I’m going to keep grinding until I make it happen. The money I make will bring my whole family happiness one day, and we will use it to generate even more money for the generations to come.
