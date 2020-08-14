Some schools are starting to open back up, and I’m not sure how to feel about it.
As a parent, I understand kids are beyond bored at home and can’t wait to get back to school. They have been out for the equivalent of two summer breaks.
I could barely make it through one without missing school and my friends, so I feel their pain.
At this point, kids don’t have a problem wearing a mask anymore if it means they can reunite. They are just ready to get back to their regular, everyday life.
But we still have to keep health and safety in mind.
Is it really safe for students to return? Are they being tested daily to make sure they are virus free?
It is kind of hard to believe that schools will be able to test every student every day. All it takes is for one person to have the virus, and it has the potential to spread rapidly.
As bad as I want to see students back in school, I believe remote learning will be the best route to go until there is a for-sure solution to this pandemic.
My children attend a unique school, and they do a lot of things different than others. They do a lot of bonding and hands-on activities with their peers, so I’m not sure if I am comfortable sending them back until I know there is a safe and healthy plan being put in place for the children.
I know in one of my previous columns I talked about just wearing masks and returning back to school, but after some time to think on it, I don’t think it’s the best idea just yet.
Keep the safety of the students first.
