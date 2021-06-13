Jay's Take | It's time for us all to come together
A wise man once told me that if you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together.
This has stuck with me for many years because I’ve always believed I could do everything by myself. I never wanted help with anything because I wanted to be independent so that when I reaped my benefits I wouldn’t be obligated to share.
That’s very selfish, I know, but you have to understand I come from nothing so when I finally got a chance to have something, sharing was the last thing on my mind because that’s what I had to do all my life. I just wanted my own.
It wasn’t until after I kept experiencing setback after setback that I came to the conclusion that I couldn’t do everything alone. Eventually I’ll need a team of individuals with the same mindset and goals as me. Once I surrounded myself with like-minded individuals, more doors started to open up.
Four minds are always better than one, especially when you all are working toward the same goal. There is nothing wrong with being independent, but I feel as if it can only take you so far.
You’ll need people in your corner in order to reach your highest potential in life.
Build a team and rock out with them. Stand strong together though thick and thin. Be there for one another and always stay loyal and trustworthy. You’ll become a family before you know it and start doing things you could only dream of.
Let’s motivate and uplift one another. We need as much peace and love flowing around the community as possible right now.
Times are hard, no doubt about it, but we can get through anything if we could just come together.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.