Jay's Take | Judge a man by his character, not his looks
“You can’t judge a book by its cover” is a saying that I have been hearing for quite some time now, and I’m sure you have too.
This saying could be thrown around a million more times and people will still continue to judge you. I have been through so many hard times that I don’t judge anyone, because nine times out of 10, I’ve either been in their shoes or close to it.
There have been times where I’ve been stereotyped based off the clothes I was wearing, who I was hanging with or the music we were listening to.
I can remember vividly in high school, a woman called my friends and I thugs because of our culture.
Just because you see a group of black kids in baggy clothes listening to hip-hop music doesn’t mean they are thugs.
Just because a child talks different than you doesn’t mean they are ghetto.
People have to realize that these things are part of our culture, so we embrace them, but that doesn’t make us bad people.
The lady that judged us that day and harassed us all the way to the bus terminal didn’t know that one of the kids had a full-ride scholarship to a Big Ten University, another was a straight-A student and had been accepted into every Ivy League school in the country, and the other is now working on his doctorate.
If she would have just taken the time to get to know us rather than jumping the gun and assuming we were troubled young men, she would have realized that we were actually great young men with our heads on right — we just loved to embrace our culture.
There was nothing ghetto or thuggish about us.
I saw the same lady in the grocery store not too long ago, and she stopped me and told me that she enjoys reading my columns and that they bring her so much joy.
I’m not sure if she remembers me and how she acted toward my friends and me years ago, so I didn’t even remind her.
Hopefully, she can see this article and realize that judging us that day was wrong because we are all doing very positive things with our lives now.
The same kids you judge and call thugs may end up being your boss one day. Keep that in mind.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.