Jay's Take | Jump at the opportunities
Opportunity is hard to come by, especially in the Black community, so when we are presented with it, it’s hard to turn it down.
I was having a discussion with a good friend of mine who happens to be a White man. During our discussion, we got on the topic of kids leaving school early just to get money.
He doesn’t agree with it because he feels they are just wasting the university’s money, seeing as they have no intentions on staying more than one year.
A majority of “one-and-done” kids usually withdraw from school as soon as the season is over anyway.
I understood where he was coming from, but I had to let him know that a lot of one-and-dones are Black kids that come from the struggle. You have to put yourself in their shoes.
If you had to watch your mom struggle
your whole life to make ends meet to provide for you and your siblings, when millions are presented to you, you’re going to take it.
Nobody from the struggle is thinking about school when they have the opportunity to change not only their life, but their entire family’s, too.
School is important, but if I was ever in position to leave school early and earn millions to play a sport, there is absolutely no doubt in my mind about which route I would choose — I’m taking the money.
I think it’s the smartest thing to do in that situation because who’s to say you’ll have the same opportunity the next year?
Anything could happen, so the best bet is to take it while you can.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.