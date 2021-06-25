Jay's Take | LIfe's too short to be angry
Please do not take life for granted. It isn’t until it hits home that we realize just how random death can be.
Enjoy your 24 hours to the fullest, because life is too short to be living with hate in our hearts.
We all have things that we are holding onto that do us no good, or people we still haven’t forgiven for whatever reason.
I’m here to say that if it isn’t a life-threatening situation, let it go. It is not worth it, because when someone dies, there will be tons of regret and feeling ashamed for not making amends before it was too late.
This year alone, I’ve lost three friends that I have grown up with since childhood. This morning, I woke up to the news that a good friend of mine, Martell Williams, a.k.a. D-Lo, had gone to be with the Lord.
This caught me completely off guard, because I just hung out with him last weekend at a local bar, and everything seemed fine. He was one of the funniest people I have ever met and always stayed solid to his loved ones.
I will keep his family in my prayers during this difficult time of grief, because I know how it feels to lose a loved one so near and dear to your heart.
I want everybody to know that I love them, especially if they love me. I don’t have a problem with anyone and I’m not looking for any.
It’s all love and peace this way, and I hope other people can gravitate toward the movement.
Life can be gone within the blink of an eye, so let’s cherish it and live it to the best of our abilities. We have children to live for, and I’m sure we all would like to be here to see our grandchildren grow up, too.
It’s a must that we take care of ourselves at all times so that these wishes can come true.
Once again, I love everybody, and rest in peace to my good friend, Martell “D-Lo” Williams. You were a great soul gone too soon.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.