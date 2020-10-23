Getting interviewed as an athlete wasn’t always a strong suit of mine.
I remember my first interview ever as an athlete. I was a 15-year-old sophomore at the Tournament of Champions in Washington, Ill. It caught me completely off-guard because the guy who interviewed me was the most popular high school basketball scout in the state of Illinois, Daniel Poneman. I watched all of his interviews and always wished to get my own.
Well, the time had arrived and I was not ready at all. My nervousness was at an all-time high and I was still shocked that DP chose to interview me out of all of the other great players there.
When he grabbed me after the game and took me to the back room where he had his camera crew, I couldn’t stop smiling because I knew it was my time to shine.
Let’s just say it was definitely my first rodeo.
I couldn’t talk right, I stuttered the whole time, my hands were sweating nonstop and I didn’t know which camera to look at. I made a fool of myself and I knew I wouldn’t hear the end of it from my guys once the interview aired on YouTube. To this day, I still get jokes from them about how terrible it was.
As I got older, I became more comfortable with being in front of the camera. I still had moments where I may have mispronounced a word or said the wrong thing, but I learned ways to pick myself up from those mistakes on the fly so that the interview could still go as smoothly as possible.
When I got to college, I became really good at interviews because I got to listen and learn from so many other guys, which helped me control my emotions and expand my vocabulary. I learned how to answer tough questions with ease and finesse to keep the reporters on their toes and wanting to hear more from me.
To the kids who have trouble with interviews — or just being in front of the camera in general — relax and breathe. This is something you’ll have to get used to; it’s going to take time and experience to get really good at it.
Some people are naturals, but the majority of us experience some type of fright or nervousness — and it is completely normal to do so.
Don’t get down on yourself. It doesn’t happen overnight.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.