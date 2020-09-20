Jay's Take | Love them, but keep them at a distance
It’s completely natural to outgrow certain things and people.
This happens every day in life. When you are growing as a person spiritually and emotionally, you tend to leave anything that isn’t benefiting you in the past.
When I say benefiting, I mean in an uplifting, positive manner. It is hard to grow with a lot of negativity around you, and if you don’t do anything about it quick, you can possibly become just as negative to a person as you’re trying to get away from.
In life, you’ll have people and relationships it hurts to outgrow and leave in the past, but that is what’s necessary. You will never reach your full potential if you allow people to keep you stagnant and content.
Sometimes, it will be friends you’ve had for years. Situations where you’ve grown up with a person since little kids, and you’ve tried your hardest to get them to change for the better, buy they won’t because they’re stuck in their negative ways. With all due respect, it’s time to leave them in the past.
Life’s about elevation and prosperity. You cannot elevate while being dragged down by your peers. It may even be your family member who’s a cancer to you. If they aren’t looking to grow and mature as a person, then they shouldn’t be around you.
I’ve had my share of close family and friends whom I’ve had to distance myself from because they were no good for me. After realizing what I wanted to be and where I wanted to go in life, I knew they didn’t have the same goals and aspirations.
I still love them and forever will. If they ever need help and I have the ability to do so, I’ll help them, but only if they’re trying to help themselves.
Even though we won’t be as close as we once were, I’ll still love them, but from a distance.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. His email is jsimpson@news-gazette.com.