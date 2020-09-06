Jay's Take | Love them while you can
Death is something I’ve grown accustomed to, as I’ve mentioned in previous columns.
Over the past few months, I’ve lost quite a few people close to me. Normally, I’d be able to cope with it fairly well — but not this time.
Lately, I’ve been reminiscing about my loved ones who aren’t here anymore. I’ve been thinking about all the things I wish I would have told them and all the time I wish I would have spent with them.
It kills me that because I was stuck in my own ways, a lot of the relationships I had with the people who’ve passed away lately were fading away. I didn’t call my people as often I used to, I didn’t go check on them as often and I definitely didn’t tell them I loved them as much as I needed to.
Now I’m stuck with regret.
I took life for granted and never thought it could be one of mine although in the back of my mind I knew it could be anyone. Death doesn’t always send a warning. This is the main reason why Itry to spread love to anyone I come encounter with. I try to give off nothing but positive, genuine vibes at all times. Making people feel comfortable and loved while they’re around me is something that I take pride in, because you never know when it’s going to be your last encounter.
I attended a funeral Friday, the third I’ve been to recently. We may not see it like this until after the fact, but as much as people love their loved ones, sometimes they suffer more alive than deceased.
For example, when someone has Stage 4 cancer and you can see the life leaving them day by day and all the hurt and pain they deal with, you want them to be at peace. Most of the time, that results in death. Instead of being sad they’re gone, be happy they’re no longer in pain. They are now with the man above watching over and protecting you.
Keep your family and loved ones close and let them know how much they mean to you. You never know when it is going to be your last time.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.