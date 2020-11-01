Jay's Take | My favorite time of the year
It’s the season of giving and love. You get to see family and friends that you haven’t seen in forever and rekindle those old relationships. There’s nothing like linking back up with your favorite cousin that you don’t get to see anymore because you live hours away from each other. The connection is always there and you pick up right where you left off.
Those were the days.
Although my cousins and I are all grown up and some of us have families of our own, the reaction to seeing one another is still always the same — full of excitement and joy. Being around family can be such a relief because you could be going through a lot at work or just life in general, but the moment you feel that love from the family, all of those problems just don’t seem to matter anymore.
Family doesn’t care how successful you’ve become or how many steps back you’ve taken; they love you no matter what.
Nowadays, people don’t seem to value family nor the time spent until it’s too late, and that’s too bad, because by spending time with them, you’ll realize that it is all you need. You don’t need friends when you’ve got a solid core.
Love your family and keep them close, because at any moment, things can change for the worse.
I know it may be easier said than done for some people, but this is the season of forgiveness as well. I’m not saying to forget, but try to forgive, move on and improve any broken relationships with family.
Because at the end of the day, as my family likes to say, “We all we got!”
Much love.
