Being taller than everyone has always been the normal for me.
I was always the tallest in my class and eventually became the tallest in the school. People always wondered where I got my height from because my mother is only 5-foot-4 on a good day, and my father is about 5-10.
And then there is me, standing at a towering 6 feet, 10 inches tall.
Being the big kid growing up was quite the experience. I got questioned everywhere I went, and people couldn’t believe it when I told them my age after seeing how tall I was. There was a lot of second-guessing, especially at sporting events.
I had to keep a copy of my birth certificate on hand at all times because the parents from the opposing teams would demand to see it to make sure I was the same age as their child — and most of the time, I was younger.
I stood out a lot more than others, and sometimes it made me uncomfortable. For a while, I never understood why people would stare at me when I entered a room, and then I realized it was because I towered over everyone else. I can’t even keep count of how many times a day I get asked how tall I am or if I’m a basketball player. I’ve learned to embrace the attention I get and use it to my advantage.
Just me being a really tall man has sparked conversations with people that eventually led to lifelong friendships. I don’t think they would have even started a conversation with me if I was normal height. When you’re constantly turning heads, it comes with curiosity, and with curiosity comes questions, and from that point there is an opportunity to network.
I look at being tall as a blessing in disguise rather than feeling awkward about it. Without being me, I wouldn’t be in the position I am today, nor would I have a lot of the connections I have.
Being tall has been a blessing for me.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.