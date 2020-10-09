While in the break room at work Wednesday, I had the chance to talk with several teachers and staff about their feelings and opinions on remote learning.
A few staff members were still all for remote learning and working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, but most were longing for the return of students.
Teachers think some students aren’t benefiting because it’s so hard to interact with them.
While they are on Zoom, some students have their cameras off and their microphones on mute, so the teacher can’t tell if they’re paying attention or understanding the material.
That’s a problem.
In their defense, it is hard to focus on school remotely. Some kids have learning challenges that require one-on-one attention they can’t receive at this time in school districts like Urbana and Champaign.
That can be discouraging to a kid who already struggles with school. It could make them want to give up completely.
If they decide to do that, you have to worry about a lot more than school. Life starts to come hard at them, and then they end up in situations they have no business in all because they didn’t have the correct help in school.
This school year will be wasted for a lot of students if they aren’t allowed to do in-person learning. Kids are failing at a very high rate, and it’s hard to put all of the blame on either the students or teachers.
I blame the circumstances, but we have to find a way to get these kids back on the right track.
They’re the future.
