As a man, especially a Black man, I have learned that I don’t have to react to everything.
No matter how much I want to, sometimes it’s just not worth it.
I’ve been called some of the worst names known to man, and I know for sure that the younger me probably would have reacted a lot differently.
Instead of me reacting in a physical manner, I just learned to laugh things like that off because that hurts them more.
When people blatantly disrespect like that, they are expecting a certain type of reaction from you.
But when you kill them with kindness, it throws them all the way off.
It gets tough being the bigger person all the time, but someone has to do it.
If not, there would be a lot more people making bad decisions on the daily.
There is nothing wrong with keeping the peace; in fact, that’s the route I’m encouraging people to take.
Don’t react to every situation. Be the bigger person and kill people with kindness.
Keep the peace and love more.
