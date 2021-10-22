Jay's Take | Nothing beats Champaign's Friday night lights
I haven’t been to a high school football game in years, so I’m excited to go out and watch Central-Centennial tonight.
When I was coming up, the football game was the place to be every Friday night. During my younger years, it was a time to hang out with my friends in our Central Illinois Youth Football League jerseys and play football on the side of the end zone.
We didn’t really pay too much attention to the game unless Mikel Leshoure was playing. If that was the case, we were glued to the action on the field.
I’ve said it before: It was always a show when he played.
As I got older and actually paid attention to the game, I got a chance to witness a lot of talented players in our community. Two of my favorite players were Joshua Tyler-Butts from Centennial and Brad Wright from Central.
Joshua played defensive back and receiver for the Chargers and graduated in 2010. He was one of the most exciting players to watch because he played with passion and toughness that you didn’t see around here too often. Whether it was his hard hits or front flips into the end zone, he put on a show and took pride in doing it.
Brad, on the other hand, was my buddy since we were little kids. We attended the same day care, so we had a bond, and he always said he was going to be a star running back. Well, he kept his word for sure, because in high school, he really made a name for himself.
He was the perfect combination of power and finesse because he could run you over or juke you out of your shoes. It just depended on how he was feeling at the moment.
Brad was one of those guys who had a switch where they could turn it on and instantly be the best player on the field. I truly believe he could have went far with football and earned a living off of it.
It’s going to feel good to soak in all of the memories I have from that field, and hopefully I get a chance to witness some new, up-and-coming football stars.
Good luck to all of the guys playing, but as an alumni, I’m going to have to cheer for my Maroons.
I pray for safety for all of the players and coaches and a great game both ways.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.