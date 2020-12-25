Other than playoff basketball, Christmas Day hoops is probably the next best thing.
The competitiveness is at an all-time high and it always gives me playoff vibes.
I remember being a kid and being so excited to open gifts and be around family and friends, but what I was looking forward to the most were the NBA games.
I knew I had a full day of great basketball ahead of me and I'd get to see all of my favorite players go at it while wearing brand new Christmas Day edition uniforms.
That gave me more of a rush than presents could ever give me.
It's really what I lived for, and I know a lot of others can relate.
Obviously we are still dealing with this pandemic, so that is keeping the NBA free of sold-out arenas of for the time being.
Without fans in large droves, I believe the intensity level will be high because it's the NBA and it's Christmas, but it won't be the same. Fans just take things up a notch because just as excited as I am to be watching the game, there are 20,000 thousand people usually in attendance just as excited actually there.
As a former player, I know that feeling is unmatched and the adrenaline you get from loud fans you can't duplicate.
I believe it will still be a great day of basketball despite all of that and I cannot wait to tune in with my kids and enjoy the show.
Merry Christmas to you all. Enjoy!