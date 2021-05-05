This week is teacher appreciation week, and I would like to take the time to give a shoutout to a specific teacher of mine by the name of Mr. Calvin Pollard.
Mr. Pollard was my PE teacher at Central, and he was one of my uncle’s best friends, so he had known me way before I started attending there.
He had a reputation of being an angry guy, but that’s what made him so enjoyable, especially to a bunch of immature high school kids. Mr. Pollard was an old-school military guy who didn’t have a problem putting you in line or giving you a zero. In fact, that is what he was most famous for in high school. His favorite saying was “don’t worry about it, I’ll dock ya 30 points!”
Nobody ever knew if they got points taken away because that was his go-to phrase every time he wanted to get us in check. He knew we loved him, and if you really got a chance to know Mr. Pollard, then you know he really had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor.
Even with him being as strict as he was, he had a way with the kids. He never lightened up over the years, and that’s what I liked about him — it was his way or the highway.
Some students couldn’t stand him for that, but those were mostly the students who had problems with authority, and luckily I never had that problem. I was always raised to respect my elders, but he was a little different. If I ever got out of line with him, all he had to do was make one phone call, and he knew somebody who could get my act together ASAP, so I made sure to always respect him, even as I got older.
I’m not sure what he’s doing these days because I haven’t seen him much since I left Central.
I hope he reads the newspaper and has a chance to see this article.
Mr. Pollard was one of the reasons I looked forward to going to school.
He always brought joy to my day no matter what I was going through.
I could be having a terrible day, but when I would walk in that gym for PE, it would change immediately once I heard him threatening to dock everyone 30 points.
I would instantly start smiling because I could finish his sentence for him every time.
Those were some good times and even better memories.
I know I’m not the only one who feels this way about Mr. Pollard, because to this day, I can have conversations about him with my friends and there are nothing but smiles and laughter.
When kids can talk about you in a good way after 10 years of having you as a teacher, that’s how you know you made a positive impact on a child’s life.
