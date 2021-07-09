Jay's Take | Put down the guns, pick up a ball
Later this summer, I’ll join community leaders in putting on a back-to-school 3-on-3 basketball tournament and book-bag giveaway.
The motto: Put the guns down and pick up a ball. Proceeds will go to local charities and organizations.
We plan to have the event the second week of August and are still looking for the perfect location. The goal: 200 teams with youth, women’s and men’s divisions.
We could use sponsors. If you know anyone who might be willing to help, have them reach out to myself, Courtnie Ramshaw, Alexis Marie, David Palmer or Mike Ingram via Facebook (we have a Facebook group named King of the Hill Planning Committee).
The plan is to have officers involved in the tournament by either having their own team or refereeing. Hopefully this will help bridge the gap between the community and police.
I know it’s going to be big — we just need the community to be behind us all the way. If you have any questions — or want to donate to the cause — please reach out.
