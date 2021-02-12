Black history is something that should be taught to all students — not just African American students. Students learn mathematics, science and American history because it is important, but so is Black history, which focuses on the contributions that our ancestors made in the past and we continue to make to this day.
It’s sad because children are taught not to respect or appreciate the fact that Blacks have always made valuable contributions to society. Most of our recognition comes in a negative manner, and we are overlooked a lot despite the amazing things we’ve accomplished.
Racism is something that I know will be around forever, and it’s not possible to live in America without seeing racist incidents daily. Unarmed Blacks are killed by the police while heavily armed Whites are able to take over federal land and buildings without any serious harm.
It just doesn’t add up.
In some places in the U.S., people can go their entire educational careers without interacting with Blacks. This comes from neighborhoods, towns and schools being heavily segregated. If all that children are ever taught about Blacks is what they see on TV and the news, they will automatically have a negative view of us, and that will impact how they treat Blacks.
I know nothing is going to change overnight, but I believe that not only should Black history be taught more, but public and news outlets should also speak more on our positives than our negatives. We rarely see anything about accomplishments young Black males make, but as soon as they make a mistake, they’re on every news site possible. Equality is all we ask for.
Happy Black History Month!
