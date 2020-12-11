Things have changed a lot in collegiate sports. Social media has made it impossible for college athletes to be regular students.
I remember when I was in school at Purdue, we couldn’t even have social media while we were in season.
They made us stay off of it all to keep us as focused and locked in as possible. There was no gameday posts for us or Instagram live in the locker room after a big win.
We didn’t even receive our phones back until after we left the arena and got on the bus.
Nowadays it’s the complete opposite. Players are social-media famous before they are even making any money.
You have players with hundreds of thousands of followers, some have millions and it’s taking away from their greatness, in my opinion.
The reason I think this way is because all of the time and preparation it takes to post on social media, they could have spent that time working on their game and perfecting their craft.
Also another reason I don’t agree with players being active on social media during the season is because it gives the fans too much access to them.
Say, for instance, a player has the worst game of their career. Social media allows the fans to be able to basically torture the player.
They can say whatever they want, no matter how rude or wrong it is, and that can mess with a player’s mental side.
When a player’s mental side is messed up and not on the right track, there is no way they can perform to the best of their ability.
I’ve been there and done that so I know for sure it’s hard to play with a lot on your mind.
I understand the direction the NCAA is trying to go with giving players more freedom on social media and allowing them to get paid for their likeness, but I just feel like something should be put in place to keep all of the negativity away.
I know it’s hard to control what a fan says, but that’s something they should have thought about in order to keep the players protected. People handle things differently, so you never know what one bad comment from a fan can do to a person.
