Jealousy is a bad trait to have.
I’ll keep this short and simple, but I just have to speak on it.
I really dislike when people have secret animosity with a person but never directly tell them.
Those kinds of people scare me, because you never know what their purpose for being around you is, especially when you know they don’t like you.
Some people will dislike you because others love you. Sometimes, they dislike you because of what you have. I don’t understand why, because with hard work, they can achieve the same things.
There is so much going on in the world, and people still take the time for envy. We are losing loved ones by the day and people are worried about what the next is doing.
If you don’t agree with the way someone is living, that’s fine. But keep your opinion to yourself.
Spread more love and less hate.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-
Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.