Jay's Take | The community lost a genuine soul
I would like to send my condolences to the family of coach Shawn Green.
When you think of him, it’s hard not to smile. He was the kind of guy who always uplifted and spoke positivity into everyone he encountered with.
I’ve known coach Green for practically all of my life, and he’s been the same every since. He loved his community and would do anything in his power to see the youth succeed.
He coached football and baseball locally for years, and that’s how he connected with the youth, through sports.
He loved what he did, so it was never really considered work for him. It seemed like he never took a break because he coached youth sports during the week, then on Friday nights, you’d see him on the sideline coaching with the varsity football team.
And to top it off, he was up bright and early Saturday mornings to referee the First String youth basketball league at Douglass Center.
Now that’s what you call dedication.
I will never forget the love coach Green showed, not only to me but to every other kid he came across. The town definitely lost a genuine soul, and it hurts.
I got a chance to see him a few weeks before he passed, and everything was normal. We talked about sports, my children, and he told me how proud of me he was. It meant a lot coming from him, because he was always a role model to me and one of the men I wanted to make proud.
Being at the youth games will never be the same anymore. Coach Green was always one of the first ones there and one of the last ones to leave.
No one could ever take his place in the community, and I believe the city should make an award on his behalf or give him his own day, because when it comes to serving this community and the youth in it, nobody outdid coach Green.
We love you and will miss you forever, Coach. I promise to keep making you proud. Rest in peace.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.