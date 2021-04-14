”Police are asking that anyone who has information on any shooting, or who might have video surveillance that could help them, to please call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or Urbana police at 217-384-2320.”
Where I’m from, one of the first things you’re taught is to mind your own business. If a situation has nothing to do with you, then you don’t even bother getting involved, even if you saw what happened.
It’s called snitching, and I’ve seen people get treated really bad for doing it. The consequences can be deadly.
One of the main things people fear in my community is having that label. They would rather be called anything else but a snitch because there’s so much that comes with it.
You have to worry about how people feel about you. Nobody will look at you the same, and a lot of people will lose trust in you because they know you cooperated with the police — and that is a red flag.
No, this isn’t the most ethical way to handle things, but it’s just how it is. It’s part of the culture.
With all of the racial injustices going on right now and all of the police killings of Black people, many in the Black community want nothing to do with law enforcement and would rather police our communities on our own.
It would have been nice for the Black community to have a cordial relationship with law enforcement. But the mistreatment and killings make that difficult.
Once we as a whole are treated better in general, then I think there will be more communication with law enforcement.
I know a lot of people won’t agree with this column, but this is how it is where I come from. I wish things could be peaches and cream, but the way the world is set up, it’s impossible.
This world is so cruel, I don’t think we will ever be on the same page. That’s sad, because people have to hurt and not get answers to things like who killed their child — all because of mistrust of police in communities where these crimes are happening.
Don’t get me wrong: All cops aren’t bad cops; in fact, there are some really good ones who I have the utmost respect for. But the bad ones ruin it. They literally use their position to treat and talk to people however they want to because they can do it. That’s why they don’t get the answers they want when it comes to solving crimes.
It’s been happening for years. This isn’t anything new.
