As 2020 comes to an end, I realize how grateful I am to have made it through.
This was by far the most difficult and different year of my life. I didn’t have one problem that stuck out more than others; it was a bunch of little things going wrong at one time that caused me to fall behind in some key areas in life.
I never complained about it because I’m not the only person who experienced a rough year. It seemed like everyone around me dealt with their own problems, so who was I to complain?
I tried to make the best out of every situation, and it got me this far. I kept my children in the back of my mind for motivation because just the thought of them makes me want to go harder. They will never see their father quit at anything, no matter how tough it may be, and I’m going to instill the same values into them as they get older.
I’m turning 27 years old this week on Thursday, and I’m not where I would like to be yet, but I’m much further than I was last year.
I feel like I’ve matured in so many ways over the past year by becoming a better man, father and son. I don’t normally give myself kudos, but I do want to say I’m proud of myself for the continued growth.
If you know me and know how I came up, then you know it’s a blessing for me to be at this point in life.
Although 2020 has been rough, it has taught me to cherish the life I have, even if it’s not the life I want, and to keep my loved ones close.
I wish the best for everyone going into 2021. Let’s all go into the new year with our heads held high and ready for whatever this world brings us.
Much love.
