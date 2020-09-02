I find so much peace in conversing with my elders. Not only is it comforting, but they also have so much knowledge to give. I’m like a sponge when it comes to that — I like to soak it all in.
I have always enjoyed it since I was a kid. I used to sit outside on the porch with my grandpa and great-uncles — or in the garage, if the weather was bad — and just talk about life. It was moreso them telling stories about their lives, what they’d been through.
Some of the things they’ve seen have really helped me put stuff into perspective. When I want to complain about how bad my life may be going at times, I think about what they went through. They had it a lot worse than I do.
These guys have been working since they were kids. They had a job before they even started school.
Think about that. They learned how to do things like drive a tractor and fix a tire before they learned how to read and write.
Back in the day, as soon as you were able to work and help contribute, you did just that.
They were taught the things they needed to know in order to survive before anything else — I both appreciate and agree with that.
I take it to heart
when I see people disrespecting elders. They have seen it all and done it all and have so many gems to give back, if we just took the time to listen to them.
In my experience, very rarely do they tell you anything wrong. And they’ll never sugarcoat it.
Without our elders, there would be no us.
We should start appreciating them before it’s too late. They are precious and valuable, so let’s treat them as such.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.