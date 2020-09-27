Jay's Take | Trying to stay a cut about the rest
As a child, trips to the barbershop weren’t always my favorite thing to do, but I always loved the results. I’d have an attitude going to the barbershop but would be smiling ear to ear when I left.
There’s just something about that fresh cut that has you feeling like you’re on top of the world.
Not only do you look and feel good when leaving the barbershop, you always leave knowing something you didn’t when you got there.
Just how the hair salon is the gossip spot for the ladies, the barbershop is that for men. It’s a place where men can go and vent and get things off their chest that sometimes they can’t talk to anyone else about it. Conversations range anywhere from sports to politics to personal things such as marriage and life at home.
Some days, people don’t even get a haircut when they visit the shop. They just go for the fellowship and good vibes.
Back in the day, when bald fades were in style, I kept a crispy cut. My mother always made sure my younger brother and I stayed well groomed. For a while, I didn’t get to choose which style of cut I got, I just had to get whatever she was feeling that day. Normally it was a #1 low cut, even all around, but when she was feeling good or we had somewhere to go, she would get us the fades.
As I got a little older, I started to choose my own styles, like the Nike logo and double linings, but the most popular style I’ve had was a mohawk. This was what I was known for, and I took pride in it. I got it touched up every week just so it could stay the freshest one in town, because a lot of kids had them. They were hot.
Times have changed so much now, I rarely go to the barbershop. My barber comes to me. I normally try to schedule an appointment every two weeks, and he comes right to my house. It costs a little extra, but it’s more convenient and a lot safer than going to the barbershop with the circumstances we are under.
My favorite barber
to ever cut my hair is a
woman named Jackie. I’m not sure of her last name, but she’s the one who was responsible for me having the best mohawk in town. A few of my friends may disagree with that statement, but they know it’s the truth.
Haircuts are expensive now. One haircut today costs what it did for three when I was growing up.
Some parents cut their children’s hair themselves because prices are too high. I don’t think I would ever cut my kids’ hair because I’ve never cut my own. I would want to save them the embarrassment and just have our barber work his magic.
My mom tried to cut my hair one time, and let me just say, she never cut it again it after that.
