I’ve realized that some people will hate you just because other people love you.
When people expect so little of you and don’t believe in you at all, it hurts them to see you succeed.
I’ve been in situations where a person has made blogs about me and my past mistakes, tried to humiliate me on social media, and did everything in their power to turn people against me.
It didn’t work.
Even through all of my mistakes in life, I’ve remained the same person. I look at mistakes as lessons and learn from every one of them. It’s not hard to tell that I am a genuine soul with a pure heart, so when you try to convince people otherwise, you’re the one who looks like a fool.
I was raised to show everyone love no matter what, and from me living by that, I’ve received the same love that I give out in return. Not everyone likes to see that, and I’ve learned to deal with it. They cannot handle the fact that you’ve overcome whatever obstacles you had to go through in order to succeed.
Don’t ever let a person like that stop you from being great.
Always remember, God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers.
