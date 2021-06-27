Jay's Take | We all need to follow the Golden Rule
Treating people how you would want to be treated is something that we have been taught since as early as elementary school.
It’s the Golden Rule.
I’m pretty sure this rule went through one ear and out the other for many people, but the ones who stuck by it are probably living fairly good or great lives.
When you treat people the right way the universe pays you back in various ways.
I was always told that those who bless others will be abundantly blessed themselves. That has stuck with me for life and nowadays every chance I get to be a blessing to others, I do it.
It’s the right thing to do.
If you see a person in need and you have the power to help or change their situation, in my eyes, it’s only right you do just that.
Me and bullies never got along growing up because I never agreed with taking advantage of the less advantaged.
I was always the one to try and make them feel as comfortable and normal as possible.
Just because a person maybe looks a little different on the outside doesn’t mean they don’t have an awesome inside.
I don’t care what you look like, if you love me then I love you. Even if you don’t love me, I still have love for you and wish you the best.
The more love we can spread the less stressful life will be for others.
If you put yourself second sometimes, you’ll be surprised how many people you can help. When you look out for people, people look out for you. Don’t ever forget it.
Treat people right. It’s what we are supposed to do.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.