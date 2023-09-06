I can’t wait for the NFL to start this week. I have missed Jake from State Farm, Lily from AT&T and Gronk from USAA. But I am desperate to see Dr. Rick from Progressive. I am suffering from an ailment only he can help with.
Dr. Rick calls it Parentamorphosis. That point in your life when you realize — despite your best efforts — that you have become your parents. At age 45, I reckon the transformation is about 85 percent complete. I still have hope, but the clock is ticking.
Thankfully, Dr. Rick is “on a mission to save you from becoming your parents.” He released a downloadable 100-page “Guide to Unbecoming Your Parents,” with five sections: Socializing, Physicality, Clothing and Accessories, Home, and Media and Culture.
Jackpot. This is exactly what I needed.
Have I turned into my mom?
Specifically, I need Dr. Rick to save me from becoming my parents in the area of “Clothing and Accessories.” I didn’t realize I needed help with this until I found myself confused by the fashion choices of my three teenage daughters.
Which got me thinking: Am I that out of touch with what’s cool? If I wanted to be in style, is it even possible? Or is it a lost cause? Have I turned into my mother? Or could I still share clothes with my teenagers? Would I even want to?
Let me just say that my mom, Elaine, is a pretty cool lady. She is obsessed with baseball, football, basketball and soccer. But the Cardinals are her true love.
Her typical attire includes a Cardinals hat, a Cardinals purse, Cardinals socks and Cardinals Crocs. It has taken over her home as well. Blankets, mouse pads, flags, mugs, rugs — you name it, she has it.
I am not sure if Dr. Rick would approve of the 24/7/365 head-to-toe Cardinals get-up.
The closest thing in his manual was a ban on wind pants — like a windbreaker jacket, but pants.
“Pants should be seen, not heard,” says Dr. Rick.
I wonder if he takes questions from viewers.
Though I don’t own any Cardinals clothing, I do have an array of Cincinnati Reds sweatshirts. And I just named my new kitten De La Kitty after my favorite Reds rookie, Elly De La Cruz.
Baseball attire is comfortable, consistent and timeless. In fact, my mom’s mom, another Cardinals fan, toward the end of her life insisted on having a Cardinals-themed funeral. We happily honored her request.
Alas, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Fashion faux pas
Lately, I can’t tell the difference between major fashion faux pas and purposeful style choices.
“Pssst ... Stella, honey, your pants are unbuttoned,” I whispered to my 18-year-old daughter, so as to not embarrass her in front of her friends.
“I know! They’re supposed to be,” she said, rolling her eyes.
“What? Why? Your undies are showing out the top. That doesn’t make any sense. That can’t be appropriate,” I said, sounding exactly like my mother.
“Mother, it’s a style. I’m pretty sure I know what’s appropriate.”
“Fine then,” I said. “I’m going to start wearing my pants like that.”
Mom school
I remember when I finally started to feel cool again. I had just graduated from Mom School — that three- to four-year period of life when your kids are still in diapers and you learn how to be a parent the hard way.
No, your babies are not going to be sleeping through the night anytime soon, and no, your babies are not going to be the Happiest on the Block, no matter what any book says.
It’s that period of life when you realize you have no life — when you look at other moms and wonder how they look so awake and pretty, and how their houses all look coordinated and clean, like out of some magazine — and then you have to secretly hate them because they make it look so easy.
It’s that period of life when your kids’ needs become paramount to your own because who else is going to take care of them in the middle of the night when they are standing over you saying, “Mommy, I don’t feel good”?
At Mom School, you learn to slow down, ask your parents for help and let the rest of your life plans take a back seat because, something has to.
At Mom School, no one cares what you’re wearing, because it’s just going to get barfed on, anyway.
At Mom School, comfort reins.
A little extra oomph
Eventually, I traded my minivan for a Prius, got a little nose piercing and started to feel like my old self again. But after a decade-long fashion hiatus, I relied on cool people like Danelle, the owner of Circles Boutique, to get me back on track.
Without Danelle, I would have picked up where I left off in the early 2000s. Back then, my most daring outfit was a light blue velvety mock turtleneck with black pants. Maybe I would add a Victoria’s Secret Miracle Bra for a little extra oomph.
But now — forget the bras! Who needs them?
I remember being horrified when my daughters would go out in public without one.
“Bras are so unnecessary, Mother. It’s just overkill,” Stella informed me. “It’s totally fine to not wear one.”
I tried to level with her.
“Listen, I get it if you’re Gwyneth Paltrow, but that’s just not the cards we were dealt.”
“It doesn’t matter what size you are. It’s not a big deal. No one cares.”
It seems that shirts are optional too. I remember going to graduation parties last summer and wondering if maybe I missed something on the invite — is this a pool party? Was there a pool around that I didn’t see?
“Why are these people not wearing shirts?” I whispered to Stella.
“Mother, those are shirts,” she said.
“What? Those little triangles with straps are shirts? Stella, no, honey, those are called bras. Bras go under shirts.”
Apparently, teenagers today believe sports bras and bikini tops qualify as shirts. Where is Dr. Rick when you need him?
About a decade ago, people debated if leggings could be worn as pants. My good friend Kerry Rossow infamously posted to her massive Facebook following that leggings most certainly should not be worn as pants. Leggings are just tights without the feet. One doesn’t wear tights as pants, right?
That was then. Now, who needs pants at all? Butt cheeks are so in. Or at least they were last year. Coupled with the latest trend to wear your jeans unbuttoned, I don’t know why people even bother to wear pants at all.
I guess I won’t be fitting in anytime soon.
‘Oh, heavens, no’
My three trendy teenage daughters still shock me every day with their outfits. I can only imagine what my grandmother would say.
I remember my grandmother delicately encouraging me to be more ladylike. She was a devout Catholic who wore dresses and heels around the house when she cleaned and elegant suits to the grocery store.
She frowned upon wearing pants: “What dreadful things for a lady to wear. Oh, heavens, no.”
Back in her day, women were discouraged from going to college.
“Why on earth would I want to do that?” she would say. Homemaking was her ultimate goal, and she loved every second of it.
Gram always kept a gold tube of red lipstick by the front door. Should anyone stop by for a visit, she wanted to always look tidy.
When I visited her in the hospital for the last time, I remember seeing that gold tube next to her bed. She wouldn’t dare be caught unprepared, even then.
Gram struggled to understand my grungy teenage style. Her solution was to have brand-new dresses in my size hanging in her front closet. Whenever I stopped by, she would lay them out on the back of the sofa and say “take anything you’d like.” She was so generous, I regret not appreciating it more.
An ah-ha moment
Maybe there is still hope. I haven’t fully become my parents yet. I don’t have hummingbird feeders at every window, I don’t shamelessly pick my nose while I drive, I don’t Velcro the remote to the table, and I don’t have a cabinet full of old plastic cottage-cheese containers in case I might need one someday.
But I did retire my high heels in favor of Hokas, a comfort shoe that’s a lifesaver for the knees — just ask my parents, they wear them too!
Dr. Rick’s Guide to Unbecoming My Parents has certainly slowed the inevitable. I had a major ah-ha moment when I learned that public stretching, like public sleeping, will put me in the fast lane to becoming my parents. Who knew? Thank you, Dr. Rick!
Unfortunately, the ship has sailed on my fashion sense. I used to want to be cool and keep up with the trends. Not anymore. Me and my butt cheeks are happy to stay behind on this one. I’ll stick to Reds baseball gear. They even have Reds Vineyard Vines sweatshirts! That’s cool, right?
On more important social and political issues, though, I make a point to yield to younger generations. I never want to get stuck in my ways and sound out of touch with what matters most to my kids.
They give me hope. Their creativity, compassion and inclusiveness inspire me. I love how they see the world — it’s a world I want to be a part of.
Except for the booty shorts. And twerking. Oh, heavens, no.