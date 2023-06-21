URBANA — You’re all cordially invited to this weekend’s MLK Jettie Rhodes Neighborhood Day, held in memory of a community connector who was always willing to lend a helping hand or two.
Just don’t expect a flyer in the mailbox. That wasn’t LaShaunda Cunningham’s grandmother’s style.
“We don’t do bulk mailers,” Cunningham says. That would defeat the purpose of getting to know your neighbors, which Jettie Rhodes took seriously, and her eldest granddaughter does, as well.
“Each year, we knock on close to 1,000 doors. We love meeting new people and fostering positive relationships in a positive space with other positive people.”
The theme of this year’s event, set for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at King Park: “Striving to leave an unforgettable legacy,” which Ms. Rhodes did in her adopted hometown after moving here with her husband from Mississippi in search of a better life.
She was the ninth of 14 siblings and only had a seventh-grade education but went on to launch a neighborhood event that today draws nearly 2,000 people.
Her granddaughter deserves some of the credit for that. Cunningham and her committee of seven have grown Jettie Rhodes Neighborhood Day from a few dozen people into an event that brings together community members and more than 70 organizations “from all walks of life” for a day of food, fun, music and memory making.
“I hope I’m making you proud by continuing to do your work that you were never here to witness,” Cunningham says.
Degree of difficulty
LaShaunda didn’t think college was in the cards for her. After graduating from Urbana High, Class of ‘91, she eventually landed a good job at the post office, where she was content with a decent paycheck and benefits.
Then she fell in love with Brian Cunningham, a fellow postal worker. They got married and had three kids, including a set of twins. Soon after, that paycheck was barely enough to cover the cost of day care.
LaShaunda decided to go back to school — and not just for a single diploma.
After more than two decades of coursework, at age 48, she completed her doctorate in human services — in addition to a hat trick of master’s degrees. Today, she teaches part-time at Purdue and works full-time for the Urbana Police Department.
Her determination and stamina aren’t surprising. Jettie was the same way.
Jettie’s road to C-U
Born in 1937 in Grenada, Miss., Jettie Rhodes grew up in a small two-bedroom home on a dirt road, the daughter of a farmer and a homemaker. She stopped attending school in junior high to help her mom with housework.
Jettie’s life changed when she met Jeff Rhodes Jr. — “the love of her life,” LaShaunda says. They moved to central Illinois in their late teens and started their family. A short time later, Jettie started her day care.
She wanted to ensure the kids at her day care had a safe place to gather in the evenings, which led her to start Friday movie nights at King Elementary. She’d bring hot dogs and popcorn to make sure everyone left with full hearts and bellies.
Movie nights became weekend gatherings at the park, a tradition that morphed into MLK Jettie Rhodes Neighborhood Day. Jettie paid for all the food and supplies until she raised funds to cover expenses. She even hand-wrote grant applications.
The Urbana Park District was among the first to step up and has been a partner of Jettie Rhodes Neighborhood Day since its inception. Now, the park district provides food for all — hot dogs, chicken and sides — free of charge, until it runs out.
The point of the event is simple: to get to know your community.
“Who’s your neighbor?” Jettie Rhodes would ask. Cunningham, now the event’s vice president, adds: “Who’s your mayor? Who are your firefighters? Who is your police chief?”
All of the above will be on hand Saturday, along with service and campus organizations, dance squads and DJ Silkee. There will be a rib and chicken barbecue cook-off and a junior cook-off for aspiring chefs.
Everyone’s welcome.
“It doesn’t matter where you come from,” Cunningham says, “If you’re low income or you broke the tax bracket because you’re rich, you can come to this event.”
Who’s your neighbor?To celebrate the event’s 25th year, Jettie’s brothers and sisters will join the party. Some family members are traveling from as far as Mississippi and Florida.
Jettie Rhodes died in April 1998, back when her granddaughter was still working at the post office.
“I miss her terribly. I miss the conversations. The reality checks. The ‘Granny, what should I do’ moments?” Cunningham says. “I wish we could do this work together.”
LaShuanda’s legacy is one of love. She credits her husband of 23 years, her kids, her faith — and her grandmother, of course — for helping her be the grounded woman she is today.
“My mother and grandmother used to say, ‘Never forget where you came from,’” Cunningham says. “Always remain humble and grounded towards others because people fight battles that no one knows about, even when they look like they have it together on the outside.”
When asked what Jettie would say about having a granddaughter with a doctoral degree, LaShaunda paused to gather her thoughts. She smiled wistfully, and a few tears broke free from behind her glasses and wiggled their way down her cheeks.
“She would say: ‘I knew you could do it.’”