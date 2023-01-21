Jim Dey | $350 million on two gubernatorial campaigns? For Pritzker, that's chump change
It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Million dollars here, million dollars thereYou’re right. That adds up to real money.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois’ multibillion-dollar heir to his family’s fortune, probably doesn’t think so. But he certainly knows what that kind of money can buy.
The Chicago Tribune reported this week that Pritzker has tapped his vast wealth for $349.9 million since 2017 to finance his two gubernatorial campaigns.
That includes $332.6 million he transferred to his campaign fund, plus another $27 million he gave to the Democratic Governor’s Association this past year. The DGA spent the Pritzker money to influence the outcome of the GOP primary election and ensure the nomination of Pritzker’s preferred opponent — Darren Bailey — in the November general election.
Bailey spent just $17 million overall on his campaign. That included only $6 million for the general election. He received another $43.2 million in support from the People Who Play by the Rules political action committee.
The Tribune based its findings on federal and state campaign records.
Pritzker faced no real serious opposition for re-election in either the primary or general elections. But he took no chances, laying out staggering sums of money to ensure his victory.
At the same time, he spent another $26 million to assist other Democrats.
It paid off big time as Democrats swept all statewide elections, rolled up huge House and Senate legislative majorities and won two seats on the Illinois Supreme Court.
Pritzker’s campaign spending is another example of the eternal truth behind the saying that “money is the mother’s milk of politics.” That phrase was coined by former California Lt. Gov. Jesse Unruh. But it’s been said in different ways by different politicos for decades.
Speaking of money
When Illinois legislators recently voted to raise their annual salaries, they cemented themselves among the nation’s elite when it comes to lawmaker compensation.
House and Senate members here rank fourth-highest among the 50 states.
Their recent pay boost lifted them up to $85,000 plus generous stipends — ranging from $10,000 to nearly $30,000 — most of them getting for taking various committee or leadership assignments. They also receive $155 per day in per diem expenses and 58.5 cents per mile for driving expenses.
That pay is far above the national average of $40,000, according to the Illinois Policy Institute.
But Illinois lawmakers’ compensation significantly trails legislators in No. 1 New York, who collect an annual base salary of $142,000.
Coming in at No. 2 is California, $119,702; No. 3 Pennsylvania, $95,432.
The No. 5 slot is held by Michigan, $71,685.
The salary issue is a touchy one for legislators. Some claim the pay should be as high as it is because being a legislator is a full-time job. But when confronted by the news media, other legislators who have other full-time jobs defend their double employment by arguing that being a legislator is only a part-time job.
But it’s a pretty well-paying position, part time or not.
Big job
It’s not exactly a secret that Cunningham Township Assessor Wayne Williams is leaving his elected positions as assessor and county board member to take a job with the Cook County assessor’s office.
But Williams this week officially confirmed he’s making a big move up to the position of chief administrative officer. Williams’ move even won a mention in Shia Kapos’ online Illinois Playbook column that focuses on political news.
The Urbana Democrat has been playing his cards close to the vest, declining to discuss his plans. But he’s moving on up to the big time in Cook County, leaving Champaign County in the dust.
Michigan man
After interviewing for head jobs in the NFL, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announced this week that he’ll stay in Ann Arbor.
“My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, ‘Don’t try to out-happy happy.’ Go Blue!” he said.
Earlier, Harbaugh had issued teasing statements about not knowing what the future held, and he was linked to various NFL jobs, including those in Indianapolis and Denver.
But Harbaugh has problems. He still faces a Level I violation allegation from the NCAA that asserts he refused to cooperate with investigators who were looking into more minor charges.
If that’s not enough, one of Harbaugh’s top assistants — co-offensive coordinator Max Weiss — “has been suspended pending an investigation into computer crimes that occurred within the football buildings between Dec. 21-31,” according to the Wolverine Wire.
The investigation stems from suspicions that Weiss may have inappropriately accessed email that was not his to open.
Weiss was placed on administrative leave within hours of a Detroit News report that authorities conducted searches at Schembechler Hall, which houses the football offices, as well as at Weiss’ home.
No-news news
Illinois recently achieved a top ranking for something other than the shoddy status of its state finances.
Farmers here were the top national soybean producers in 2022. Despite what the Illinois Soybean Association called a “slow start to the planting season” that was “followed by a hot and dry summer,” they produced 677.25 million bushels on 10.75 million acres. They averaged 63 bushels per acre.
“Illinois soybean farmers have gotten really good at making the best of whatever growing challenges confront them ...,” said ISA President Steve Pitstick.
Selling autographs
The Jan. 6, 2021, invasion of the U.S. Capitol building was a moronic disgrace, something worthy of condemnation.
But if the opportunity presents itself, why not make a buck or two off it?
That’s why former Illinois U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger is “selling limited edition signed copies of the Jan. 6 committee’s final report for $100 via his political action committee’s website,” according to news accounts.
“This hard-bound copy of the historical record is offered as a limited edition and signed by Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who served on the committee. All proceeds will benefit charitable organizations working to uphold and defend democracy in America,” states a sale pitch for the book on Kinzinger’s Country First PAC website.
A longtime critic of former President Donald Trump, Kinzinger joined fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney on the Democrat-dominated committee.
They were named to the committee by former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she rejected all the GOP members Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy proposed.
Kinzinger recently left the House, a casualty of Democratic gerrymandering. Since then, he’s signed to work as a CNN commentator, indicated he plans to write a book and suggested he’ll run for office again someday, perhaps for president.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.