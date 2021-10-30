Time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Busy week in Springfield
Local Democratic state Rep. Carol Ammons made a big news in the state capital this week.
First, there is her plan to create new judicial sub-circuits in Champaign County as part of a plan to elect more female and minority Democratic judges.
She crossed swords on the issue with Champaign County Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum. He wrote her to complain that sub-circuits are unnecessary, and she wrote back to say she vehemently disagreed.
There was serious speculation the plan to create sub-circuits in counties with a population in excess of 150,000 would pass during the brief session.
Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett of Champaign suggested that it would. But others in the know — Capitol Fax’s Rich Miller — reported there is opposition from influential Democrats and that the Senate would not necessarily go along with the House proposal.
At any rate, the plan went nowhere.
An Ammons staffer reports that “the General Assembly will be taking up judicial sub-circuits in January.”
The other Ammons eye-opener was her decision to join Republicans and some fellow Democrats to oppose Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposal to modify the state’s Health Care Right of Conscience Act, which allows individuals to raise religions objections to Pritzker’s coronavirus vaccination mandate.
In a statement, Ammons said she voted in opposition “because I strongly feel this change. ... will negatively impact thousands of families and workers in our state.”
“People have the right to object on the same grounds as the original intention of the law,” she said. “We cannot take this right away based on expedience. I support the science and research being done that clearly shows the effectiveness of the vaccine. ... However, this bill’s language is too broad in scope and does not provide specific guidelines as to the execution of this mandate.”
Local Republican state Sen. Chapin Rose also voted against the legislation, but his reaction was different.
“Hell has frozen over. The end is nigh. Chapin Rose, Carol Ammons, Mike Marron and members of the Eastern Bloc were all in agreement,” he said, noting that Ammons does not often affiliate herself with this unlikely cast of GOP characters.
The legislation — Senate Bill 1169 — passed by a 64-52 margin in the House and 31-24 in the Senate. Ammons was joined by seven House Democrats while six Senate Democrats voted no.
As originally written, the law allows individuals the right to refuse to receive medical treatment if they have a sincere religious objection to it.
Supporters of modifying the law to allow government-ordered coronavirus vaccinations contend it is necessary to address the current pandemic. Opponents objected to trampling on individuals’ religious liberty.
Ammons was, no doubt, voting in what she regards as the best interest of her Black constituents. They are among those groups most resistant to the vaccination mandate, acting for both religious reasons and long-standing skepticism of medical treatment promulgated by the White medical establishment. The Tuskegee syphilis experiment is just one example of the reason for minority skepticism.
Pritzker was able to get the bill passed. But since he did not enough Democratic support, it will not take effect until July 1. Rose suggested Democrats will pass the bill again in January so it can take immediate effect.
Here comes the judge
The judge — make that ex-judge — is in trouble again.
It’s not clear just how much of a jam former DuPage County Circuit Judge Patrick O’Shea is in, but it’s certainly another embarrassment.
O’Shea made a series of appearances in this column as a result of complications that followed his 2017 accidental discharge of a handgun that sent a bullet into a neighboring apartment.
After lying to the police about the accidental discharge, he was charged, tried and acquitted of a misdemeanor. But that wasn’t the end of O’Shea’s problems — the judge was hit with an ethics complaint for lying to police.
He was then removed from the bench and stripped of his law license.
Recently, reports indicate O’Shea was charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct for allegedly bringing shotgun out of his house and upsetting his Lombard neighbor.”
Police were called to O’Shea’s home in connection with a report of a man with a gun. The Chicago Tribune reported police drew their weapons when they confronted O’Shea, forcing him to the ground and handcuffing him.
O’Shea was not armed, and he reportedly led police inside his house, where they found and confiscated a 12-guage shotgun. They also viewed a security video that showed “O’Shea had walked out of his house with a long gun and toward his car.”
It’s not clear what the violation would be.
O’Shea, who said the gun was unloaded, said he planned to go to a firing range. But a neighbor, with whom O’Shea is not friendly, complained about the weapon. Their dispute stems from the habit of O’Shea’s dogs using the neighbor’s lawn as a privy.
O’Shea agreed to the officers’ request to take his firearms. Officers later asked the Illinois State Police to revoke his firearm owner’s identification card. Released without being required to post bond, O’Shea faces a Nov. 11 court date.
Gone but not gone?
Former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan no longer is the big dog in Springfield. Or is he?
The veteran Chicago pol, who resigned earlier this year, is sweating out the federal investigation of the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy. Despite that some people wonder just how much influence Madigan had on the redistricting process by which insiders reward friends and punish enemies.
Why is that? Because first-term Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Marie Newman came out on the short end of the redistricting process. Who is Newman?
She’s the woman who defeated former U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski two years ago in the Democratic primary. An uber-progressive, Newman complained Lipinski was not only not sufficiency liberal but opposed to abortion.
And what does Lipinski have to do with Madigan?
Politico reporter Shia Kapos outlines the conspiracy theory underlining the map debate.
“Hanging over the remap process was the specter of former House Speaker Michael Madigan, who didn’t draw the map but whose former allies, aides and attorneys were part of the redistricting committee. Given Madigan’s close relationships to former Rep. Dan Lipinski, who was ousted by Newman in the Democratic primary last year, it seemed no surprise that Newman would draw the short straw on a new map,” she wrote.
Paranoia runs deep in politics, as this theory demonstrates. There could be something to it because in Illinois politics anything is possible.
Newman’s current district was dismantled, and she was placed in an unwinnable Hispanic district occupied by U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia. She said Friday she’ll run the new 6th district against fellow Democrat and new political enemy Sean Casten.
