When Louise Barron approached the podium at a Southborough, Mass., town board meeting, she presented a negative critique of board members’ spending policies and complained of previous violations of the Open Meetings Act.
“You said that you were merely volunteers, and I appreciate that, but you’ve still broken the law with open-meetings law, and that is not the best you can do. ... I know it’s not easy to be volunteers in town, but breaking the law is breaking the law,” she told board members.
Her comments, reasonable though they were, enraged the board’s chairman, who accused Barron of trying to “slander town officials” and immediately declared a halt to the meeting’s public-comment section.
After the chairman — Daniel Kolenda — melted down, Barron followed suit.
“Look, you need to stop being a Hitler. You’re a Hitler. I can say what I want,” said Barron, making an ill-advised reference to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.
“You’re disgusting,” Kolenda responded, threatening to have Barron escorted out of the meeting if she didn’t leave on her own.
Barron did leave. But she later filed a lawsuit challenging the chairman’s action and asking the courts to strike down the board’s policy of enforcing civility rules during its public-comments section.
So here we go again — another free-speech legal controversy sparked by two factors: thin-skinned public officials and people’s common inability to engage in a pointed conversation without becoming angry.
The legal case ended as those who follow speech issues knew that it must: The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled the town’s public-comment “civility” policy violated citizens’ free-speech rights.
How could it have found otherwise with respect to a policy that, as the court found, “allows lavish praise but (disallows) harsh criticism of government officials”?
The double standard “appears to cross the line into viewpoint discrimination,” the court found.
Despite the unsurprising decision, the court’s ruling drew nationwide headlines. It was mischaracterized in the news media as a decision to uphold people’s “right to be rude.”
Despite what no-nothings say about the purported unconstitutionality of “hate speech,” people certainly have a “right to be rude,” even though Barron, at least initially, was not rude. They also can be obnoxious, insulting and even hateful in their communications.
That kind of discourse goes back to the nation’s founding, when resentful colonists railed against their British overlords for levying taxes without allowing them representation.
“In this country, we have never concluded that there is a compelling need to mandate that political discourse with those with whom we strongly disagree be courteous and respectful.
Rather, we have concluded that political speech must remain ‘uninhibited, robust and wide-open,’” Judge Scott Kafker wrote.
Town boards can certainly make rules mandating time, place and manner — but not those governing speech content and presentation.
After she came out on the winning side, Barron said the lawsuit could have been avoided if the board chairman had apologized.
But that misses the point, because both Barron and Kolenda unwisely escalated the situation.
He overreacted to her criticism of town officials, and she overreacted by calling him “a Hitler.”
Rather than turn the other cheek, both chose to escalate the tension, turning a rhetorical molehill into expensive litigation.
Why do people give their tongues free rein when a more circumspect approach would serve them better? Many people have little experience with — and do not understand how — to engage in negative conversations in positive ways.
So they react in a hostile manner, and, as was the case here, it’s off to court. Of course, people can be rude, but it’s a well-known fact that they can catch more flies with honey than vinegar.