Jim Dey | A fresh example of Illinois' deeply rooted corruption
Illinois voters’ bad habit of electing marginal people to public office came back to haunt them again last week when another selfless former public servant was sentenced to federal prison.
This time — where’s a scorecard when you need one? — it was former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton, D-Villa Park, a distant cousin of former Illinois Senate President John Cullerton.
Through political connections — the still-unidentified “Senator A” greased the deal for him — Cullerton got a no-show job with the Teamsters Union after being elected to the Senate. Allegedly brought on board to work as a union organizer, Cullerton collected nearly $250,000 in Teamsters salary and benefits on top of his legislative salary.
He probably would have gotten away with it. But a corrupt union boss — Frank Coli — got in trouble with the feds and ratted Cullerton out to win leniency at his upcoming sentencing hearing.
That’s how it works when the feds start pulling on loose threads — one guy gives up another to save himself, and on and on it goes.
Cullerton is, of course, just the latest member of the General Assembly to take a fall in criminal court. The feds are on a hot streak, pushing multiple investigations simultaneously over the past few years. They’ve swept up House and Senate members as well as numerous municipal officials involved in red-light-camera bribery cases.
That litany does not include one of the biggest corruption cases in Illinois history — the pending ComEd bribery conspiracy case starring former House Speaker Michael Madigan.
But if the defendants are coming fast and furious, the sentences imposed upon wrongdoers remain weak.
Those caught selling a couple ounces of cocaine can go away for a long time. Compared to that, being a white-collar criminal and/or a corrupt public official is the safer path to follow.
Cullerton received a one-year prison sentence, and the judge sounded almost apologetic about imposing it.
“It gives me no pleasure, Mr. Cullerton, to take you away from your family,” said U.S. Judge Robert Gettleman.
No time in prison is pleasant. But Cullerton got a love tap. A year in a minimum-security federal prison — they call it “Club Fed” — is neither hard time nor a long time.
But even that was too much for Cullerton, who sought probation. He expressed his regrets, he lamented his sullied reputation, he cried.
Cullerton’s dramatics made it clear that he very much regretted getting caught.
Here’s what’s revealing about Cullerton’s sentencing. After he had been on the Teamsters’ payroll doing nothing for several years, union officials not in on the scam started questioning Cullerton’s job performance.
That led to his removal from the Teamsters payroll. But prosecutors said Cullerton “went on to get another do-nothing job,” this one as the only salaried salesman for a video-gambling company.
He started at $1,000 a week and moved up to $2,000, even though, prosecutors said, Cullerton brought in “little, if any, business for the video-gaming company.”
“He was kept on their payroll only until the current investigation went overt,” prosecutors said.
It’s nothing if not obvious that government in Illinois has a corruption problem at all levels. Those who pursue self-service under the guise of public service appear to be un-deterrable.
But even if they were, it’s not likely the prospect of a one-year sentence and public embarrassment would scare them off.
The ample rewards of wrongdoing compared to the marginal risk of being caught speak volumes to those — like Cullerton and many others — looking for an easy payday at someone else’s expense.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.