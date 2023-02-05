JIm Dey | Aaron Ammons — joined by his wife — launches new attack on White Dems
Prominent local Democrat Aaron Ammons launched another attack on his fellow party members, restating accusations that they embraced “racism and sexism” by not appointing his wife to an open state Senate seat.
But this time his wife, state Rep. Carol Ammons, joined him, complaining that her actions prior to the appointment were purposely misinterpreted as part of a backdoor effort to deny her an appointment she deserved.
The Ammonses made their comments last week on a WEFT-FM radio show hosted by Aaron Ammons, Champaign County’s clerk and recorder of deeds.
They engaged in an extended discussion of what they viewed as their betrayal by local White Democrats. Among those they targeted were Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, state Treasurer Michael Frerichs and Champaign County Democratic Party Chairman Mike Ingram.
They charged that the committee Ingram established to review resumes submitted by 10 applicants for the late state Sen. Scott Bennett’s 52nd District Senate seat was, by design, dominated by an “anti-Carol Ammons cohort.”
Although she denied being upset over new state Sen. Paul Faraci’s appointment, Rep. Ammons’ comments gave the impression of seething anger.
“White folks will try to say I am disgruntled. I am speaking my truth,” she said.
Rep. Ammons said she previously declined to respond to lies about her because “I will not subject myself to a public lynching in order for me to explain why my good deed was turned into some kind of villainous conduct on my part by some of the folks who made this decision.”
Ammons said she selflessly sought the Bennett seat even though it would cost her House seniority and committee assignments plus salary.
Aaron Ammons was enthused by his wife’s incendiary rhetoric.
“Yes, ma’am. Yes, ma’am,” he responded to her “lynching” comment.
The latest chapter in the Ammonses’ war of words against local White Democratic leaders is certain to deepen the party’s political divide revealed by Sen. Bennett’s Dec. 9 death.
After the 45-year-old died suddenly from a brain tumor, party leaders sought to avoid the successor issue until after his funeral. Rep. Ammons was criticized on the grounds of taste and sensitivity when she called Ingram soon after Sen. Bennett’s death to tell him she wanted his seat.
“Yes, I made the call,” she said.
Rep. Ammons said she was leaving town and “wanted (Ingram) to know on the front end that I was interested.”
“I called the appropriate person, who is the chairman of the party,” she said.
Ingram has declined to publicly confirm the call. But he told enough insiders that word quickly spread of Ammons’ untimely expression of interest.
The Ammonses are a controversial political force, aggressive and open about their ambitions. Because their hardball tactics draw criticism, they share a sense of grievance.
“You and I have both been demonized for wanting to serve the people,” Aaron Ammons told his wife.
State law gave party leaders in Champaign and Vermilion counties 30 days to fill the state Senate vacancy. Because of weighted voting, Ingram had the authority to name Sen. Bennett’s successor, just as former party chairman Al Klein named Sen. Bennett to the vacant Senate seat in 2015.
The Ammonses hoped — and apparently expected — Ingram to appoint Rep. Ammons.
Aaron Ammons said Ingram could have addressed decades of racism and sexism “in one fell swoop” by appointing Rep. Ammons. They also acknowledged telling Ingram he could fill Ammons’ House seat if he appointed her to the Senate.
But, they complained, Ingram wanted the Senate seat for himself. As a consequence, Ingram recused himself, allowing vice chairwoman Cari West-Henkelman and Vermilion County Democratic leader Sandra Lawlyes to make the appointment with advice from the committee members.
Aaron Ammons complained that State’s Attorney Rietz dismissed Rep. Ammons legislative record during closed-door discussions and that Frerichs, also a committee member, made behind-the-scene phone calls to labor leaders in which he disparaged Rep. Ammons.
He noted Frerichs had stated publicly that he was not following or involved in the appointment process.
“Does that sound like he’s staying out of it?” Aaron Ammons asked.
He said because White Democrats were motivated by well-disguised “racism and sexism” they chose another White male — Faraci — to succeed Sen. Bennett.
Ammons labeled Frerichs, Sen. Bennett and Faraci the “three amigos,” suggesting the “three White males” passed the seat around because of their personal friendships.
The appointment “was never about qualifications,” said Ammons, who used a variety of superlatives including “dynamic” and “phenomenal” to describe his wife’s political virtues.
Rietz was the only target of criticism to respond. She said committee members engaged in candid reviews of the applicants and she is “not particularly” surprised the Ammonses remain embittered.
She said committee members took their responsibilities “seriously” and that she has received no complaints about Faraci’s appointment.
She declined to go into detail regarding her reaction to Aaron Ammons’ claims.
“Why would I want to respond to that?” she asked.
Aaron Ammons, who indicated he’ll continue to speak out, denied that he’s a divisive force in the party. He acknowledged his targets may find discussions about their closeted racism and sexism “difficult,” but that is no reason for him to ignore the issues.
“There is more to come depending on how people respond,” he said.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.