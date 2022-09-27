Jim Dey | Abortion in Illinois: what does the law permit?
Abortion is a hot topic in Illinois, one that burns more fiercely as the Nov. 8 election approaches.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker routinely emphasizes the importance of legal abortion in his re-election campaign. He was quickly joined in that stance by 13th Congressional District Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski, who said she intends to make the issue key to her election efforts.
Nationally, Illinois is considered an abortion haven. Some have even speculated that Illinois, as a consequence of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, will draw girls and women seeking abortions from all over the country.
Why is that? What’s the difference between Illinois and Iowa or Nebraska, where abortion is legal up to the 20th week of pregnancy? Or Indiana, where abortion is banned except to save the mother’s life or in pregnancies caused by rape or incest?
The Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization dedicated to improving reproductive health and rights, describes Illinois law as “protective” of a woman’s right to have an abortion.
An anti-abortion organization — the Thomas More Society — contends that Illinois law is so protective that “abortion is legal throughout pregnancy.”
Both descriptions are accurate, as demonstrated by the language in the Reproductive Health Act that Pritzker signed in 2019 and zealously defends.
The law states that a woman has a right to an abortion up to the point of fetal viability, generally 24-26 weeks of pregnancy.
But 24-26 weeks is not the outer limit. Illinois law permits a woman to have an abortion after viability if — as decided by a “health care professional” — one is needed “to protect the patient’s life or physical or mental health.”
The Illinois law defines “health care professional” as “a person who is licensed as a physician, advanced practice registered nurse or a physician assistant.”
Its definition for “health of the patient” is very broad. Illinois law states it includes “all factors that are relevant to the patient’s health and well-being, including, but not limited to, physical, emotional, psychological and familial health and age.”
“There are definitely exceptions someone could use to do a late-term abortion,” said Letha Kramer, a lawyer and senior vice president of Carle Foundation Hospital.
Although Kramer said “there is the ability to terminate a pregnancy at any stage” of gestation, she said it’s her experience that medical providers are careful in their evaluation of the reasons for a late-term abortion.
The whole business of the point of fetal viability — 24-26 weeks — is complicated.
“We’ve had babies born at 23 weeks that lived,” Kramer said.
In addition to opening the door all the way in Illinois, legislators passed and Pritzker signed legislation repealing an earlier law that mandated that parents of an underage child be notified if the minor planned to undergo an abortion.
How common is abortion in Illinois?
The Guttmacher Institute reports there were 52,780 abortions in Illinois in 2020.
A report from the Illinois Department of Public Health states that there were 42,441 performed in 2018. Of that number, 5,668 involved patients from out of state. Just 3,578 of the those who had abortions were married.
The state health agency indicted that more than 30,000 of those abortions were performed on girls and women ranging in age from 20 to 39. There were 94 performed on those ages 0-14, 998 on those ages 15-17, 2,225 on those ages 18-19, 1,092 on those ages 40-44 and 72 on those 45 or older.
More than half of the 23,189 abortions performed in Illinois in 2018 were in Cook County. Champaign County reported 125; DeWitt, Douglas, Ford, Moultrie and Piatt, under 50 each; Vermilion, 152; and Macon, 273.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.