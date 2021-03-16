The names of Gleckler, Parsons and Kirkpatrick don’t mean much to most people these days. But 40-plus years ago, the trio was infamous for committing one of the most heinous crimes in Champaign County history — the brutal murders of two local teens.
Not everyone, however, has forgotten.
“I’ve got a family that lives with it every day,” said 53-year-old Tim Ward of Savoy.
Two Champaign teens — Mark A. Harris, 19, and Douglas Scott Simmons, 18, — were summarily executed in May 1978, killed by multiple shotgun blasts on a country road northeast of Mahomet.
The killers — Gerald A. Gleckler of Paris, Theodore Parsons of Danville and Robert Kirkpatrick of Saybrook — targeted the young men because they wanted to steal their car and use it to rob a liquor store they were casing.
Harris and Simmons had just dropped their girlfriends off at their Mahomet homes and were returning to Champaign when the trio spotted them. They subsequently forced the teens’ car to pull over, immediately shot them and took their car.
But by the time they returned to the liquor store to rob it, the store was closed.
All three men were sentenced to lengthy prison sentences, 1,000 years in Parsons’ case.
Kirkpatrick died at 54 in 2003 while Gleckler, then 71, passed away in 2014.
But earlier this year, the victims’ family members were shocked to learn 63-year-old Parsons was released on parole by the state’s Prisoner Review Board.
“He deserved to die in prison, “ said Ward, who cited the “heinous” nature of the crime.
Even more galling than Parsons’ release was the state’s failure to inform the victims’ family members of Parson’s upcoming parole hearing.
Ward said he has attended past parole hearings to object to Parsons’ release and would have attended the most recent one as well.
But Ward acknowledged “there’s not much we can do about it now.”
From the perspective at the time of the crime, none of the three men were ever expected to be seriously considered for release.
Then-Champaign County State’s Attorney Thomas Difanis, now a retired judge, angrily made that point at Gleckler’s sentencing hearing when he urged then-Circuit Judge Harold Jensen to impose a sentencing range of 1,000 to 3,000 years or even 10,000 to 30,000 years — “any number that would leap off the page and convince even the pettiest bureaucrat that (Gleckler) must never be released.”
Despite the sentences, the law at the time entitled all inmates to be considered for parole within about 10 years of their sentences.
Ward, then just 10, said he took his relative’s death especially hard because his “Uncle Scott” was like a “big brother to me.”
“I was real close to my Uncle Scott. We grew up in Garden Hills,” he said, referring to the Champaign neighborhood.
The murderous trio, who met at a recovery facility for drug addicts and alcoholics in Danville, were on a spree when the murders occurred.
Parsons participated in a gas station holdup in Oakwood, shooting and paralyzing an employee there. Authorities in Vermilion County later picked him up because his car matched the description of the vehicle used in the gas station holdup.
An unusual aspect of the case, one filled with strange occurrences, is that after Parsons confessed to the Oakwood holdup, police were planning to wrap up the interview. It was then that Parsons inquired if they wanted to know about the murders in Mahomet.
The other two men were subsequently arrested. Gleckler also made a lengthy statement in which he described what happened.
Like everyone else involved in this case, Parsons has changed considerably from his days as a violent juvenile and adult criminal.
State records say he is “legally blind, using a white cane to assist while walking” and that he has converted to the Muslim religion and adopted a new name — Salik Abdullah.
Parsons/Abdullah told prison officials that he was “drawn to religions that “teach nonviolence.” Authorities said Parsons/Abdullah had “accumulated 383 college credits” and was accepted to a Ph.D. program but didn’t have the money to afford it.
During his time in prison, authorities said, Parsons/Abdullah has “provided spiritual guidance to other incarcerated persons” and held prison jobs that gave him “significant responsibility.”
“Mr. (Parsons) Abdullah is not working now due to his significant health issues,” the state said in one report. He was considered a “minimum” security.
Before his release, Parsons was held at the Dixon Correctional Center.
He has no family to speak of, with the exception of a supportive sister who, the state said, “has written letters of support and is willing to help him should he be paroled.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.