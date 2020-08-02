Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan isn’t given to repeating himself.
He talks. His people listen. End of story.
But with the ground shifting — ever so slightly — beneath his feet, Madigan this week felt compelled to reiterate his earlier announcement that he’s keeping his twin posts as speaker of the House and chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party.
“I have no plans to resign,” Madigan re-announced last week in a statement issued by his office.
Here’s the purported reason why. He’s canvassed members of the Democratic House caucus and learned that party minions still think he’s just swell.
“The feedback is positive and demonstrates continued support for me and my leadership roles,” Madigan said.
As news reports indicate, he’s been calling House Democrats to solicit their opinion about his future. Should he stay? Or should he go?
Madigan rules through a combination of carrot and stick — cross me and I’ll destroy you, support me and I’ll take care of you.
So imagine the thoughts flashing through the minds of Democratic House members when Madigan inquired about their loyalty. Does the image of a shocked and frightened Ralph Kramden — “Homina, homina, homina” — from TV’s “The Honeymooners” come to mind?
It’s one thing to badmouth Madigan behind his back, quite another to tell the Velvet Hammer to his face that it’s time to exit because he’s more trouble than he’s worth.
Still, some Democrats have been standing up and calling for Madigan to go. Two of them — state Sen. Iris Martinez and Rep. Kelly Cassidy — have personal reasons for lashing out at Madigan. Others, state Reps. Terra Costa Howard and Stephanie Kifowit, have political reasons for distancing themselves from him.
All told, eight legislative Democrats, including five House members, have called for Madigan to step down. Given Madigan’s supermajority — Democrats control 74 of the 118 seats — he still has a firm grasp on the levers of power.
Nonetheless, it’s a messy business for a man who’s not happy with public messiness.
Although a legislative superminority, Republicans are trying to further complicate Madigan’s situation. GOP House Leader Jim Durkin last week abandoned his caveat about Madigan’s future — he should resign “if” he orchestrated the ComEd bribery scandal, as the government alleges — and said Madigan has to go.
“The federal charges outlined in the ComEd prosecution highlight a scheme solely for the benefit of Speaker Madigan,” he said. “These facts are a disgrace of the highest level to the citizens of Illinois and to the institution of which we serve, the Illinois House of Representatives.”
Like water torture, it’s drip, drip, drip, and there’s no certainty as to when the faucet will be turned off.
The upcoming federal and state elections will distract a portion of the public from the ongoing federal investigation, but not everywhere.
Suburban Democratic House members will have to fend off GOP attacks tying them to Madigan, a reality that explains why they’re already rhetorically distancing themselves.
Whatever happens in November, Madigan’s Democratic supermajorities in the General Assembly remain safe, thanks to his party’s dominance of Illinois and Madigan-gerrymandered legislative districts.
Nonetheless, talk of Madigan’s shotgun resignation is an entirely new thing for a man not used to being challenged. He prides himself on being the straw that stirs the drink in the House, the man to whom people and organizations come bearing gifts when they want legislative favors.
That, of course, is root of the problem — Commonwealth Edison was one of those supplicants that made a corporate decision to become Madigan’s friend and supporter, whatever the cost.
ComEd’s decision paid off big time until it didn’t. The way the feds tell it, ComEd generated at least $150 million in profits generated through favorable legislation backed by Madigan, a sum far in excess of the alleged $1.3 million in payoff to Madigan’s friends and associates.
Now the company has agreed to pay a $200 million fine, faces difficult civil litigation and has agreed to cooperate with federal investigators.
But who else will be spilling the beans?
One big player — Madigan’s super-buddy and ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain — has publicly stated that he’s refused a prosecution request to cooperate.
Others certainly are hanging tight. But how much pressure can they withstand?
If past is prologue, the prosecution process will play out for many months, just as it did in the conspiracy prosecutions involving former Gov. George Ryan and Rod Blagojevich.
With no intent to leave his post and continued loyalty from House Democrats, Madigan is in a position to weather the “resignation” storm. The feds’ threat to the 78-year-old Chicago politician’s liberty won’t be as easy to finesse.