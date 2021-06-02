Jim Dey | After setback, Macon sheriff contemplating his future
After coming out on the wrong end of a court-authorized recount of his 2018 election, Macon County Sheriff Antonio “Chubby” Brown will announce his next move Friday.
Asked whether his client will appeal or accept the decision that would remove him from the sheriff’s post, Brown’s lawyer, Chris Sherer, said “we’ll just have to wait until Friday” to find out.
“At that point, some, if not all, of the questions may be answered,” he said.
After roughly two years of litigation, Champaign County Associate Judge Anna Benjamin declared Republican Jim Root the election winner. She concluded that the recount showed that Brown lost the election by 16 votes rather than winning it by one vote out of nearly 40,000 votes cast.
She ruled that Root received 19,579 votes to 19,563 for Brown.
The two men work together in the sheriff’s office, where Root is a lieutenant.
The now-repudiated 2018 election result gave Brown the victory by the slimmest possible margin — 19,655 for Brown and 19,654 for Root.
Before Brown’s lawyer disclosed the plans for a Friday announcement, Root’s lawyer, John Fogarty, said he was under the impression that Brown would appeal and that a key issue involving the appeal would be whether the trial judge or the appellate court would put a hold on her ruling — called a stay — and leave the status quo in place until the appellate court ruled.
Fogarty said one of key factors involving whether a stay would be granted would concern Brown’s chances of prevailing in his appeal.
“We, obviously, are very gratified by the court’s ruling,” Fogarty said. “It’s been a long time coming.”
The recount included an examination of all the ballots cast in the race.
The overwhelming number of ballots were accepted by both Brown and Roots as legally cast.
“We couldn’t agree on about 1,300,” Fogarty said. “Those are what we fought over.”
Actually, there were 1,337 contested ballots, in addition to 395 undervotes, four overvotes and
57 uncounted ballots.
Both candidates ended up losing votes in the recount, with Brown losing more than Root.
The recount revealed errors by election officials that skewed the results of the astounding election.
Forgarty said one of the key disputes between the two sides was whether early votes cast at the county clerk’s office but left uninitialed by the election judge should be counted.
The law states that uninitialed ballots are not to be counted, and the judge declined to make an exception.
Fogarty, who called the election judges’ failure to initial all the ballots a “shame,” attributed the mistakes to inadequate training to prepare for the intermittent elections and frequent revisions of the rules by the governor and legislature.
“The answer is that our elections have become more and more complicated. And it’s difficult for the election judges to do everything right,” he said.
Root challenged the election results immediately after Brown’s one-vote margin of victory was announced, ultimately deciding to seek a recount.
To avoid any appearance of impropriety or bias, Macon County judges passed the case over to Champaign County, where Benjamin, a relatively new member of the bench, received the assignment.
It was the subject of repeated delays due to pretrial sparring between the lawyers and further delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, which undermined the judge’s ability to hold court.
The trial occurred in pieces between December and February.
Even as the 2018 election continues to dominate Macon County politics, some are looking ahead to the 2022 race.
Republican Root has declined to speculate about his future until he has a better handle on the present. Brown, who has two years as sheriff under his belt, would be a viable Democratic candidate for sheriff.
At the same time, Howard Buffett, who has served as an appointed sheriff, is thinking of running for the Republican nomination for sheriff. Of course, if Root replaces Brown, Buffett might not want to challenge a fellow Republican in a potentially divisive primary fight.
Howard Buffett is the son of noted investment wizard Warren Buffett.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.