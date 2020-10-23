Things have been worse. Hospital officials hope they’ll get much better.
But life at Carle Foundation Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic will go on for a good long time pretty much as is.
That’s Dr. Jim Leonard’s view seven months into a battle with a virus that refuses to go away.
“We’re still struggling,” said Leonard, Carle’s president and chief executive officer.
Some things, however, are better.
More people with the coronavirus are in the hospital now, thanks to a recent uptick in cases. But Leonard said they are not as sick as they were, partly because methods used in treatment have improved.
A few months ago, Leonard said, the number of coronavirus patients averaged in the mid-teens — “a lot of them in the intensive-care unit.”
On Tuesday, there were 31 coronavirus patients hospitalized at Carle, but just three in intensive care.
That’s an improvement, but it doesn’t foreshadow a solution.
Leonard said that won’t arrive until pharmaceutical companies working feverishly to come up with a vaccine do so. He estimated one will be available within six months, but contended that it’s an open question how many people will take advantage of that option because of how frightened people are.
“We did a really good job of scaring the heck out of everybody,” Leonard said, noting the pervasive fear that surrounds the pandemic.
He indicated he is personally receptive to a vaccine, but would do his homework.
“I would educate myself and probably take it. I’d be looking at the efficacy and the side effects. I’d be making my decision based on that,” he said.
In the meantime, Leonard gave another pitch for the importance of self-protection, and he doesn’t just mean wearing masks and observing social distancing.
He’s talking about the importance of people taking steps to improve their health, thereby strengthening their immune systems.
Losing weight, quitting or reducing smoking, quitting or reducing alcohol consumption, being well-rested and getting more exercise, maintaining proper hydration and addressing blood pressure or diabetes issues are good ways to address the comorbidities that make those who are less well particularly vulnerable to the virus.
Leonard said people complain that life-changing habits like those he mentioned take too long to implement. But he has a sobering answer to that complaint.
“If the virus is going to be here for the next year, which it will be, start today,” he said.
Leonard also addressed a number of issues related to the virus.
He said that those who are infected but “asymptomatic” can “infect other people” and that it’s unclear if those who have recovered from the virus can contract it again.
That’s just one of what he called “a number of questions” about the virus.
Leonard said nurses and physicians have learned through trial and error how to better deal with those who contract the virus. He said steroids (not the ones taken by weightlifters) “have been helpful,” that positioning patients on their stomachs helps with their breathing and that “avoiding breathing assistance too soon” — what he called “management of the oxygen upfront” — has proved beneficial.
The economic damage caused by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s lockdown is deep and will be long-lasting. But Leonard also emphasized the social collateral damage.
He said people are delaying “accessing care” for maladies that are treatable, consequently compromising their health problems. He cited increases in mental-health issues — principally depression — by people who are angry or upset about being isolated.
Leonard also noted increases in domestic violence that result when people are cooped up together and nerves get raw.
“Those problems are very real,” he said.
Leonard said the hospital’s doors are “wide open” and operations have returned to normal in terms of delivery of care. But he said strict protocols remain in place for employees and patients to make sure they do not contract or spread the virus.
In that context, Leonard said he’s concerned many people are not paying sufficient attention to the rising number of cases and that could play a big role in increasing the virus’ spread.
“We need to keep the numbers down,” he said.
But the numbers — one way or another — won’t be going down until a vaccine is available and enough people are immunized to produce what Leonard called an “artificial” herd immunity.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.