Jim Dey | Ambition and animosity in play over Sen. Bennett's seat
In January 2021, veteran Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar resigned to take a higher-paying position in the administration of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
On paper, Manar’s decision to abandon the district that includes Springfield and Decatur set off a transparent political scrum that attracted eight applicants to fill the post.
Among them were Decatur’s mayor, various public officials and a retired state police officer. Another candidate was longtime Sangamon County Democratic Party Chair Doris Turner.
But Turner was among the district’s six county party leaders tasked by state law with choosing Manar’s successor.
Voting for herself would have looked bad. So Turner recused herself, and then, as good fortune would have it, the remaining committee members chose her as Manar’s successor.
Afterward, Macoupin County Democratic Chair Pam Monetti, who led the appointment committee, said they wanted a “bold fighter” for families who would “share our values and commitment to our communities.”
“We know we found that in Doris Turner,” she said.
Pushing 70 and with a long record as a state employee and active politician, Turner had legitimate credentials. But her appointment shows how personal connections driven by self-interest can influence what was billed as a “open and transparent process.”
Given that precedent, it will be interesting to see how the leaders of the Democratic Party in Champaign and Vermilion counties — Mike Ingram and Sandra Lawlyes, respectively — finesse a power struggle over who will replace the late state Sen. Scott Bennett.
Sen. Bennett died Dec. 9 from complications from a brain tumor. By law, party leaders have 30 days to fill two vacancies — one for the balance of his existing term and one for the two-year term he won in Nov. 8, when he ran for re-election unopposed.
Three applicants have made their interest in the seat public — state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, City of Champaign Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom and Cindy Cunningham, who ran unsuccessfully for the Illinois House seat currently held by state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian.
Ammons and her supporters, including Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth, argue Ammons is the vastly superior choice. But while she has strong supporters in the local Democratic Party, she also has virulent critics.
Commenting on The News-Gazette’s Facebook page, former Champaign City Council member Clarissa Fourman said of Ammons’ interest, “No. Just NO.”
Given the competition among the known and as-yet-unannounced candidates, the appointment process has the potential to get ugly.
To ease the pressure somewhat, Ingram and Lawlyes this week appointed Sen. Bennett’s wife, Stacy, to fill the short balance of her husband’s current term.
Ingram and Lawlyes both backed Sen. Bennett’s wife. But because the votes for appointing a successor are weighted based on how many votes the officeholder received in each county in the previous election, Ingram can effectively make the selection himself.
Foremost among Ammons’ supporters is her husband, Champaign County Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons. He shared sharp exchanges with his wife’s critics on Facebook and touted her legislative accomplishments.
At the same time, Quarnstrom has been elected and re-elected to the supervisor’s office, and has significant connections to organized labor and leadership experience as a Champaign Fire Department battalion chief.
Cunningham’s clout is less clear.
She has a broad background but repeatedly challenged Marron without success for the 140th Illinois House District seat.
But all eyes are on Ammons, even though political newsletter writer Patrick Pfingsten wrote that her bid is “no slam dunk.”
“Ammons has gotten herself in hot water at times,” he wrote, such as when she was “removed from House leadership in 2021 after allegedly violating party rules when presiding over the chamber.”
He quoted one Champaign County Democrat saying “it cannot be her.” Another told The News-Gazette: “Over my dead body.”
Pfingsten said there is a “serious divide among Champaign County Democrats, and the Ammons family is seemingly at the center of it.”
One aspect of the process that will be revealing is whether Ingram and Lawlyes form a committee to oversee the review or do it themselves.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.