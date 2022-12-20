Jim Dey | Amendment 1 more complicated than politicos claimed
Organized labor in Illinois won a huge victory in the Nov. 8 election with the passage of the Worker’s Rights Amendment to the state constitution.
Given that reality, it was no surprise that Gov. J.B. Pritzker showed up at a labor-organized extravaganza to officially acknowledge the amendment’s passage.
“We proclaimed that there would be no right-to-work laws ever to see the light of day in Illinois, and that’s because of the greater leaders in the Senate, the great leadership in the House and electing a governor that is pro-worker,” Pritzker said, adding that the goal was to ban the words “right to work” from Illinois dictionaries, and “we got that done.”
True enough. The amendment guarantees workers the right to organize and engage in collective bargaining.
But, in that respect, the amendment changes nothing because state law has guaranteed collective bargaining rights for decades.
Indeed, the governor acknowledged as much when he spoke of the state’s “long history of upholding worker’s rights in Illinois.”
Because of that, the Worker’s Rights Amendment’s embrace of collective bargaining actually wasn’t the issue in the recent campaign. But it was a useful cover that shielded the vague language in the 117-word amendment from public discussion.
While the amendment specifically identifies bargaining rights over “wages, hours and working condition,” it extends the issue to include “economic welfare and safety at work.”
What does the additional language mean? Who knows?
The amendment severely restricts legislators’ rights to pass a law governing labor relations if it “interferes with, “negates or diminishes” new rights covered by the amendment.
What does that mean? Who knows?
More is not known about the amendment’s impact than is known. The new arbiters of labor negotiations may well Illinois’ judges.
One labor leader recently told the Chicago Tribune that the judiciary will decide just what the voters approved.
“The courts are going to put color on this thing,” Marc Poulos told The Chicago Tribune.
He said “smart lawyers” will both “limit” and “expand” the amendment’s application through their interpretations of the amendment’s phrasing, subject to judicial oversight.
Statutory interpretation is at the root of settling legal disputes, guided by the specific language of often lengthy statutes and precedents that can go back decades.
Language interpretation of constitutional amendments is altogether different because amendments, almost exclusively, are relatively short and crystal clear in the intent.
Everyone, for example, knew exactly what was at stake when Pritzker proposed a constitutional amendment allowing legislators to pass a progressive income tax — multiple tax rates applied to rising levels of income.
In the case of the Worker’s Rights Amendment, it’s not clear that provisions beyond collective bargaining apply to all workers.
Labor-law experts note that collective bargaining in the private sector is governed by federal law, which trumps state law.
If that is so, unionized public employees — a potent political force in Illinois — may have gained as-yet undetermined advantages denied to their private sector counterparts.
Amendment opponents attempted unsuccessfully to knock the proposed amendment of the ballot. Now that it’s been passed, they are pondering another legal challenge to the amendment’s constitutionality. That’s just the beginning of what could be years — even decades — of litigation.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.